Atlanta, NatGeo and WNET news

Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasting has news. They launched AID News in early April, focusing on positive stories from the non-profit and faith-based communities worldwide. Sitting in the anchor chair is DELORIS KEITH, who comes over from WXIA in Atlanta, where she was reporting. She’s sat in the anchor chair before – at WSFA in Montgomery, Alabama and WLTX in Columbia, South Carolina. The Alabama State U grad works with COLLIE BURNETT, President and CEO of AIB. Congrats! You can say this is good news on several levels!

Up New York way comes word that LYNNE HOPPE is joining Thirteen/WNET as Director of Programming Communications. She once freelanced for them, so it’s a homecoming of sorts. Lynne comes over from being Director of Communications at The Actors Fund. She’s a PR Pro who worked with the “I Love New York” campaign. Great to hear.

Here’s another set of letters to remember: NGDM. Stands for National Geographic Digital Media and they just promoted ROB COVEY to Senior Vice President of Content Development and Design for online material. It’s all about keeping and getting eyeballs to their net site, which is a nice one, btw. Rob has worked at Discovery where he lent his creative touch to their many websites. DAVE SMITH got a promotion at NGDM, too. He’s now the Director of Web Technology Planning. Congrats guys!

