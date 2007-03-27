Are We Being Punk'd?

MTV's Punk'd is ending after eight seasons–or is it?

The network announced the show's demise on Monday. Its "final season" premiere is 9 p.m. ET April 10, although MTV plans a "sneak peek" marathon of all eight episodes beginning at 1 p.m. ET April 7.

But this isn't the first time the Ashton Kutcher-helmed prank show has been said to be on its way out. Back in 2003, Kutcher announced that Punk'd was done, but–surprise!–the show returned in 2004. The audience (and unsuspecting celebrity victims) had been punk'd.

And while MTV Networks Music Group Entertainment President Brian Graden says this time the cancellation is for real, should we (and the celebs) believe him?

What do you think?

By Rebecca Stropoli