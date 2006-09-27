Another Reality TV Tragedy

Only weeks after the death of former reality TV star Anna Nicole Smith's young son, the AP is reporting that the newborn baby daughter of Rev Run Simmons and his wife Justine, stars of the popular MTV reality show Run's House, was delivered early last week and died.

Run's statement:

"On Sept. 26, 2006, Victoria Anne Simmons for some unknown reason chose to come early and unfortunately did not survive. We must accept whatever is there and once you accept unconditionally, then everything is beautiful. Every pain has a purifying effect. So whatever comes your way, just be thankful. We see life in death and believe in the celebration of life in death."

By Rebecca Stropoli