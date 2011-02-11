Another Live Show for 'Piers,' Another Round for Colin Firth

Poor Colin Firth. Seems like his Piers Morgan Tonight interview might never make it to the air.

The taped segment with The King’s Speech star was originally supposed to air last Thursday, as I noted with some horror when I saw a promo for the interview Feb. 3 amid CNN’s coverage from Egypt as the clashes between protesters grew increasingly violent and journalists became victims of attacks. But thankfully, when I tuned into CNN at 9 p.m. that night, Piers had rightly scrapped the Firth interview and opted to go live with coverage out of Cairo instead.

I saw the promo again this morning, right before news broke that Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak had agreed to step down from power. What would become of Firth now?

Turns out the show is opting for Egypt coverage again, with Morgan announcing in a tweet that Piers Morgan Tonight is going live from the CNN bureau in London (where the host is currently) at 9 p.m. ET, 2 a.m. in the UK.

There was some hesitation by media critics when it was announced that Morgan’s CNN show, which replaced the eponymously live Larry King Live, would be programmed with many taped segments. But Morgan has insisted throughout that he would go live when breaking news events demanded it, and so far, he seems to have lived up to that promise.

But at least Firth gets a consolation prize for constantly taking a back seat to the ever-evolving Egypt story. Morgan tweeted today he’s offered Firth unlimited pints at his brother Rupert Pughe-Morgan’s London pub, Hansom Cab:

“Free beer for life in Hansom Cab awarded to Colin Firth - least I can do after we just postponed his i/v for 4th time #sorrydoppelganger”