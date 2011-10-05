Anderson to sell direct-response ads for Entertainment Studios

Tracy Anderson has been named vice president of direct response advertising sales at Entertainment Studios. Anderson comes to Entertainment Studios from Twentieth Television, where she was director of direct response advertising sales in the studio’s Chicago office.

Prior to that, Anderson held positions at The WB, USA Networks and J. Walter Thompson. Direct response advertising comprises ads that come with a 1-800 number to call.

Entertainment Studios produces and distributes such syndicated shows as America’s Court with Judge Ross and We the People with Gloria Allred, as well as 27 other syndicated programs. It also owns seven high-definition cable networks. Byron Allen is the company’s founder, chairman and CEO.

On Wednesday, Entertainment Studios also announced that it had named Lenny Bart executive vice president of research and business development. Bart comes to Entertainment Studios from Debmar-Mercury, where he was executive vice president and general manager. Prior to that, he was at Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. He started his career at Paramount.