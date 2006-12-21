Anderson Cooper: A 360 View on Rosie, Trump

Ok, so as a View devotee (and recent interviewer of Executive Producer Bill Geddie), I've of course been taken by this whole Rosie/Trump battle. In case you're focusing on more, um, significant matters, here's the summary:

After reports of Miss USA, Tara Conner, drinking, snorting cocaine and gallivanting with guys, Donald Trump, who owns the pageant, held a news conference to pardon the 21-year-old. Rosie O'Donnell then called out Trump on The View for exploiting the girl and staging the whole thing to get publicity for the new season of his show The Apprentice, which premieres in January.



She told him to "sit and spin, my friend," likened him to a "snakeoil salesman" and said he'd been "bankrupt so many times, where he didn't have to pay the people he owed." Trump then hit the press circuit, telling the Insider that Rosie was "disgusting," and "a slob" who "talks like a truck driver" and that he wanted to take "some money out of her fat-ass pockets." He also told the New York Daily News that when he saw the tape, he said he was going to send one of his "friends" to "take" her girlfriend.Quoting the article: "I imagine it would be pretty easy to take her girlfriend away, considering how Rosie looks."



Ok, it's all ridiculous. But not so much that CNN's - and the blogosphere's - favorite newsman Anderson Cooper didn't want in on the action. On last night's 360, after playing clips of both Rosie and Trump, Cooper deadpanned: (click here for full episode transcript) "I don't even know what to say. I think these two people take themselves far too seriously. Anyway, I don't want to get into this. I don't even know what to say. I'm completely verklempt. So let's just move on, shall we? Let's."

Buuut, he didn't do that before mocking Connor's teary apology - what he called his "favorite sound bite of the week," saying he was going to be "the best gosh darn Miss USA you've ever seen." Hmm…



On today's View, Rosie had but a smirk for Donald, although she did bring her partner Kelli to the show saying she was afraid someone with a combover might otherwise have taken her away. (clip courtesy of The Blog You Love to Hate via YouTube)

One thing no one except Gawker seems to have picked up on, Conner was a guest judge on episode two of this past season of Bravo's Project Runway . She had the designers pitch her gowns and got on famously with Kayne, the endearingly loquacious pageant expert - seemed like a nice girl then.



I was hoping Bravo's resident blogging mouthpiece Andy Cohen might give us some inside dish on his post today, but all he gave the whole shenanigan was a mere "niblet" about how riveting he finds the Rosie/Trump feud. Disappointing.

By Anne Becker