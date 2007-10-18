'Anchorwoman' Station Goes to London
KTYX, the Tyler, Texas station that had its 60 minutes of fame as the setting for Anchorwoman, has been sold, according to the Tyler Morning Telegraph. The buyer is London Broadcasting, a joint venture between former Gaylord Entertainment head Terry London and SunTx Capital Partners, and the seller is Max Media.
The station went for $25 million.
I happened to be chatting with KYTX G.M. Phil Hurley yesterday, who said the whole Anchorwoman experience–remember, it was a Fox reality show where a former wrestling diva learned to be an anchor in a few short weeks–was nothing but positive. Ratings went up, and everyone had a good laugh.
London told the paper he’s bullish on more acquisitions.
