All That Twitters Is Not Gold For WPMI
It was just a case of bad timing for WPMI Mobile, whose three anchors appeared on a digital billboard next to an unfortunately timed live Twitter feed, which at one point said, well, the photo says it all.
Alabama’s Press-Register says the photo has gone viral around the globe.
The photograph found its way on to a South Carolina blog, the Palmetto Scoop, then on to social media site Mashable, before being sent around the Internet in a series of e-mails and blog posts. It’s even appeared on a newspaper Web site in the United Kingdom.
The Brit site says two WPMI staffers were suspended for the mishap.
