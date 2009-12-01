All That Twitters Is Not Gold For WPMI

It was just a case of bad timing for WPMI Mobile, whose three anchors appeared on a digital billboard next to an unfortunately timed live Twitter feed, which at one point said, well, the photo says it all.

Alabama’s Press-Register says the photo has gone viral around the globe.

The photograph found its way on to a South Carolina blog, the Palmetto Scoop, then on to social media site Mashable, before being sent around the Internet in a series of e-mails and blog posts. It’s even appeared on a newspaper Web site in the United Kingdom.

The Brit site says two WPMI staffers were suspended for the mishap.