All Tribune

Big D Dallas is on DAVID DUITCH’S dance card. He’ll be moving back to the Metroplex from DC when he takes over the News Directorship at Tribune’s KDFW. He’s no stranger to North Texas – he was VP of News at ABC affil WFAA. As a matter of fact, David worked at KDFW at one time as Executive Producer of Special Projects. See, you CAN go home again. An award-winning leader, Duitch has led news efforts in such places as Sacramento, Tulsa, and DC where he headed up the DC Bureau for Belo. After earning a degree from Boston U, David began his career in Jerusalem, Israel working for Israel Broadcasting Authority. He’ll be on the job July 28. That will heat up the market, for sure. Congrats, David!

Don’t go away…we’ve got more Tribune personnel changes and they’re all about money. JACK RODDEN is now Vice President/Treasurer for the company, taking the slot left vacant by CHANDLER BIGELOW, who became the Trib CFO. Wrote about Chandler on April 16. BRIAN LITMAN becomes Vice President/Corporate Controller, upped from Assistant Controller. NAOMI SACHS has been named Vice President/Strategy. HARRY AMSDEN, who has been vice president/finance for the publishing group since 2006, will become senior vice president/financial operations for Tribune Corporate. And JERRY KERSTING has been named Executive Vice President.

