All the Promotion That's Fit To Air

If there were deaths of American soldiers in Iraq yesterday, that should be news this morning. If there were no deaths of American soldiers, that should be news also given the administration's "surge" policy, which it hopes is reducing the violence.

I didn't hear either reported on the top-of-the-hour radio newscast on an ABC-until-recently station I was listening to on the way to work this morning. I guess that means neither happened.

I did hear as one of the five or so stories somebody had culled from a world of hurt and happiness that a former fashion model, I believe Paulina, had been voted off the dance floor on the ABC reality show, a surprise since apparently Billy Ray Cyrus and Clyde "The Glide" Drexler had gotten lower scores and were expected to get the tooled-leather boot (in Billy's case) or the size 15 Addidas in the case of the not-so-gliding Clyde, though I had heard in yet another "news" story the day before that Heather Mills might be in jeopardy.

I liken it to a 1966 newscast with no report on the fighting in Viet Nam but a story that the castaways had not made it off the island the night before because Gilligan had accidently launched the raft with nobody on it.

What does this say about the state of news vs. cross-promotion when reality TV is a story? Imagine the stories if Sanjay gets the boot over on Idol: "We interrupt this program to bring you a special report…..

Am I wrong?

By John Eggerton.