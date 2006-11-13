All Politics is...ZZZZZZZ

I was reading the "Style Invitational" Sunday, that's a local contest in The Washington Post for incorrigable punsters, wordsmiths, and other people with too much time on their hands.

The "honorable mention" prizes are refrigerator magnets, one of which, modesty prevents me from noting, is currently stuck to my refrigerator somewhere.

Anyway, the contest last week was to spell a word or name backwards and come up with a new definition for it. The honorable mentions were packed with great entires, including the followingfrom John Glenn (though not the astronaut) of Tyler, Tex.: "NAPS-C–A powerful sedative for those who wish to sleep during the daytime."

Wait for it.

By John Eggerton