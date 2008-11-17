Today, the news is news.

A winter without snow is in the future for GAVIN MALISKA. He’s just been named VP and News Director of FOX’s WOFL in the Orlando market. He’ll be moving south from WXIN in Indianapolis. Before the two and a half years he was ND in Indy, Gavin was Assistant ND at FOX’s WJBK in Detroit. He’s also been with Chicago’s WGN, Fox News Channel in the Windy City and WFLD, too. Earlier in his career, Gavin spent two years as an instructor in the Journalism department at Columbia College in Chicago, Illinois; five years as Assistant Business Editor of the Chicago Sun-Times; two years as the Sunday Editor of The Daily Herald in Arlington Heights, Illinois; and six years as Editor of the Free Press Newspaper Group in Carpentersville, Illinois. Cool! He starts December 1 in The Big O.

On the other side of the country, JASON BALL has been named Assistant News Director at Los Angeles’ KTLA. Jason makes the switch from KCBS/KCAL where he spent six years as Senior Exec Producer. He’s also put in time at WPLG in Miami as Exec Producer and was a producer at WREG in Memphis. Great to hear!

What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.