All Emmy, All The Time

In spite of the hundred-degree temperature, actors wore their suits and gowns with seeming effortlessness on the Shrine Auditorium's red carpet for the NBC Red Carpet Special.

Hosted by Nancy O'Dell and Billy Bush of Access Hollywood, NBC's syndicated daily entertainment news show, their questions were pertinent and the ease with which their spontaneous interviews came across was engaging to the end.

One of the first to arrive was Mariska Hargitay of the hit NBC drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Nominated tonight for her role as Detective Olivia Benson, this would be her first Emmy but her second major award after her win at the Golden Globes in 2005.

An overhead shot revealed a back-up of limousines snaking all the way back to the highway as a glamorous Hollywood arrived in style to the 2006 Emmy Awards, hosted by Conan O'Brien of NBC's Late Night with Conan O'Brien.

Billy Bush caught Gray's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo wearing a long purple gown designed by John Galliano for Christian Dior. Her sleek hair was worn half up and is complimented by simple diamond studs and a not-so-simple three-strand diamond necklace. The hit show is nominated for eleven Emmy's tonight.

Julia Louis Dreyfus nominated for her new TV show Christine arrived with her famous curls tamed and looped into a relaxed bun at the nape of her neck.

Jeremy Piven was next, sporting a cravat around his neck.



He riffed he was the only straight man to take his mother to the Emmy's two years in a row. He and Billy Bush then exchanged jabs about chasing celebrity babies when Piven was asked if he'd seen Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's new baby, Shiloh, in his neighborhood.



Finally he was asked how Ari Gold, Piven's alter ego on the show Entourage for which he is nominated–and won–would support Tom Cruise in the Paramount break up were he his agent. Piven replied deadpan he would chain himself to a desk in support of Tom.

Dennis Leary nominated for his performance in Rescue Me was asked if he was related to Conan O'Brien to which he replied in the affirmative. Paula Abdul was next, wearing a necklace reminiscent of Christmas bulbs and a messy bun at the top of her head that looked like all it was missing was a hamburger.

Kiefer Sutherland, nominated for his role in 24 was asked whether or not his father, Donald also nominated could take the other father son nominees, Charlie and Martin Sheen. He said gracefully, he figured Charlie could take him.

Barry Manilow and Joan Collins arrived for their tributes to Dick Clark and Aaron Spelling

respectively.

Warren Beatty arrived with his wife Annette Benning. She is nominated for the HBO special, "Mrs. Harris." The elegant couple joked about Beatty having sewn Benning's off-white dress himself.

Many people were asked what they thought about the Tom Cruise and Paramount breakup. In the end there was lots of support of the man who is arguably the biggest actor in the world.

The prevailing dress color was purple, and dark colors ruled. The fashion was elegant and put together and the only apparent red on any cheek was a glow from the carpet itself.

By Joselin Linder