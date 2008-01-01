Alexander Remembered

ABC News Washington staffers had a reunion of sorts last weekend as the year wound to its close.

They gathered at the Georgetown home of former Nightline producer Tom Bettag last weekend, according to one staffer, to remember John Alexander, 26, who died suddenly in early December while on assignment with Bettag and Ted Koppel for the latter’s Discovery show. Alexander had joined the two as an associate producer when they moved from ABC to Discovery in 2005.

According to one attendee, Bettag recounted the story of a Chinese funeral ceremony held for Alexander by friends he had made there.

Bettag was a popular figure among ABC News staffers in his days atop the late-night show. For example, riding his bike out at dinner time to make a fried chicken run for the crew.