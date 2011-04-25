We have it on good authority that Joe Allbritton of Allbritton Communications (WJLA Washington, NewsChannel 8, among other media properties), was headed to London Monday for the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.As the Washington Post reported, Allbritton and wife Barby are on the guest list for the April 29 wedding at Westminster Abbey. The couple was not on a partial list published on the official wedding Web site (http://www.officialroyalwedding2011.org/blog/2011/April/23/Selected-Gues...),but that list was almost all Brits or foreign dignitaries.

The Allbrittons are described as old friends of William’s father, Prince Charles, through mutual love of horses and shared charities, and have been guests of the royal family at Ascot, the race track that is a Crown holding–not to be confused with Hallmark Channel–and only about 48 furlongs (six miles) from Windsor Castle.

The Allbrittons also attended the wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles in April 2005.

Both the Post and Britain’s Daily Mail reported that Prince Charles will travel to the U.S. for a May 3-5 trip courtesy of Allbritton’s private plane, which a spokesperson for the prince told the mail was a way to save costs in a tough economy (http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1379594/Royal-Wedding-guest-list...).

An Allbritton spokesperson declined comment.