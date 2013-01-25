Albany Station Spikes Two Newscasts

WXXA Albany has eliminated its 5 and 11 p.m. newscasts, according to TVSpy and WXXA’s Facebook page. The Fox affiliate in the New York capital has retained its morning and 10 p.m. programs.

Wrote WXXA on Facebook:

FOX23 NEWS at 5PM and 11PM have been discontinued to focus resources and efforts toward FOX23 NEWS at 10PM and FOX23 NEWS in the morning. For all of your news and weather coverage at 5PM and 11PM please go to NEWS10 ABC. You can continue to watch FOX23 NEWS at 10PM and FOX23 NEWS in the morning from 7am-9am.

User comments predictably did not welcome the news.

“Well that really stinks for people who dont stay up till 10,” wrote Peggy Mitchell.

Sheldon Galloway’s Shield Media acquired the Fox station from Newport TV in July and entered into a services arrangement with Young Broadcasting.