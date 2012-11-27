Alabama-Auburn's Sky-High Share

The annual Alabama versus Auburn game, played November 24, delivered a 48.9 rating/71 share for WIAT Birmingham.

The numbers are even more impressive when one factors in that the game, known as the Iron Bowl, was a blowout. (49-0 to ‘bama, if you’re scoring at home.)

The SEC championship game this weekend, between Alabama and Georgia, may even exceed the Iron Bowl ratings for WIAT.

Auburn wasn’t the only loser Saturday. A local jeweler offered to refund all purchases the week leading up to the game if either team was shut out, reports CBS42.com–meaning all jewelry bought Nov. 16 to 23 was essentially bought for nothing.

The refunds were well into the tens of thousands, but the owner said he had insurance.