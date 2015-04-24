After Comcast-Time Warner Cable, Here Are the Eight Biggest Merger Fails

The Comcast-Time Warner Cable deal withdrawal will take its place alongside other mega-meltdowns in the communications space.

Back when the AT&T-T-Mobile deal cratered in 2011, Thomson Reuters compiled a list of the largest withdrawn merger proposals, and Comcast already claimed two of the spots. At $45 billion, the TWC deal withdrawal would put it at number five on the list.

Here are the top failed deals in the communications space over the past quarter century, according to that list, with the addition of the latest undone deal.