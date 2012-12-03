African-American Multicast Space Stays Hot

I was reporting a story on multicast networks targeting African-American viewers, and looking at the two, Kin TV and Soul of the South, who’ve seen their would-be launch dates come and go without a launch.

Then I stumbled on one that had actually been on the air for over a year: Punch TV, which features a fair amount of original shows, thought it has struggled for cable carriage.

Of course, Bounce TV is well entrenched in this space, with partner stations owned by Raycom, Scripps and Meredith, among others, original shows and sports, and word of a holiday special, focused on the gospel group forever Jones, coming up in a few weeks.

After deadline, I came upon yet another player in the space: Black Network Television. It’s a little one, with four stations airing its mix of faith and entertainment and content related to the historically black colleges.

Michael Woods, president and CEO, says Black Network Television produces out of a 46,000 square foot facility in Greensboro, NC. It features a weekly newscast, which he says will shift to daily in 2013.

“Our objective is to empower the African-American community,” says Woods, who made his money in a hair care brand called Ashtae.

Check out my story on the competition in the African-American subchannel arena.