Affiliates Dig In to ‘Naughty Kitchen’ Promotion

The reality cooking landscape is about to gain another out-sized (and, welcomingly, plus-sized) personality when Oxygen introduces Blythe Beck, head chef of trendy Dallas eatery Central 214 and the star of the upcoming The Naughty Kitchen with Chef Blythe Beck, Sept. 22.

Much like Bravo did with its Top Chef promotion, the channel is launching an ambitious affiliate promotion campaign to spark interest in the show. NBCU’s multichannel video programming distributors in top 50 markets are running a minimum of 250 cross-channel spots, some of which will promote the upcoming show and others that will raise visibility for the promotional “Wine Tasting in a Box.” Viewers and participating affiliates have the opportunity to win a box filled with different varieties of wine (sponsored by the Cavat Collection), recipe cards, cheese gift baskets and wine openers.

Participants in top 25 markets will be able to host between 20 and 30 people at the wine tasting event. Those in markets 26+ will be able to host 12-15. Thus far, more than 60 affiliates have signed on.

The show will follow the 29-year-old Beck and her colorful cohort of cooks as they interact with Dallas’ high-end restaurant clientele. So where does the show get naughty? Not sure, but Oxygen’s description mentions following the restaurant’s employees “as they interact with…the local private university students, in and out of the restaurant,” so if one were to venture a guess…probably there.