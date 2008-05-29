The Acting Wilsons, Redford and Reelz

Culver City CA based Sony Pictures Television International (whew…so may syllables) aka SPTI has promoted JAMIEWEISSSENBORN to Senior Vice President, Digital Media and Global Advertising Sales for their international networks. Jamie will be calling ANDY KAPLAN, SPTI’s Prez of Int’l networks, his boss. A west coast guy, Jamie’s wowed them in the sales end of things at such places as Comedy Central, eMachines in Pasadena, and Univision. That’s him there on the left. Doesn’t he look like one of the talented Wilson acting brothers? Yeah, I think so, too. Great to hear, Jamie.

Robert Redford’s Sundance Channel (note – no emails about it just being sold or that Redford is a minority owner – I’m a Redford fan and he is Sundance to me!) has named a VP of Digital Media and Creative Development. It’s a promotion actually for JEFFKUNKEN, who’s the website boss for sundancechannel.com and former Director, not VP. Guy won the channel a load of awards. Before Sundance, Jeff has spent time as EP at Major League Baseball, creator and writer and all that at MTV, Cartoon and 4KIDS Productions. Jeff will report to CHRISTOPHER BARRY, SVP Digital Media and Business Strategy.

Kudos to MARY PAT RYAN for her seat with the Big Boys – she’s been named to ReelzChannel’s Executive Management Board. Mary Pat’s a marketing whiz who has put her touch on such entities as HBO, USSB, Lifetime, IMAX and Sirius Satellite Radio. Way cool. She’s obviously a movie fan, since she also sits on the board of the Newport International Film Festival. Did you know that Hubbard Broadcasting owns ReelzChannel? I didn’t either.

