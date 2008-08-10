ABC Family, San Francisco and FOX Chicago

We have news of a family nature…ABC Family to be precise. Congrats go out to DIANE MORGAN (on the right) who has been named VP of Media Relations at the Disney-owned cable channel. Diane has managed the PR and multi-platform campaigns for E! Networks, G4 and Sí TV. She reports to NICOLE NICHOLS, SVP/Entertainment Communications, Disney-ABC Television Group.

A little further north up I-5 in San Francisco comes word that ROBIN ROCKWELL has come from KITS –FM Radio to Granite’s KBWB-TV - Your TV20 as Marketing and Promotions Director. For more info, click here.

Out in the windy city comes word that GEOFF DANKERT has been named Assistant News Director of FOX’s Chicago operation, WLFD. He had been Managing Editor and the new responsibilities begin immediately. A Michigan guy with a degree from Michigan State, he came to Chicago from WXYZ where he was executive producer. He began his career in radio as a reporter and anchor in his home state. Great to hear, Geoff!

