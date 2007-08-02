Trending

4000 Ways to Cover a Story

Interesting story on Lost Remote about Channel4000.com, which LR says was the Internet Broadcasting-run site for WCCO Minneapolis. When WCCO switched to its wcco.com URL, it abandoned Channel4000. But IB, based in Minneapolis, has been using the site to report on the collapsed bridge in Minneapolis. 

CNN.com is even linking to Channel4000.com.