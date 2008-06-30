23 Station Programs Enshrined at Paley

The Paley Center for Media has selected 23 local TV programs for inclusion in its permanent collection. They can be viewed at the Paley museums (formerly the Museum of TV and Radio) in New York and Los Angeles.

The local programs include KGET Bakersfield’s Gang Violence, KMEX Los Angeles’ Ya Es Hora Cuidadania!, WBBM’s Fly at Your Own Risk and WISH Indianapolis’ Command Mistake. WISH actually had four of the 23 programs, as did WIVB Buffalo. Both are LIN-owned CBS affiliates.

Here’s the complete list of inductees into the Paley time capsule.