B&C Beyond: May 21, 2018
By B&C Staff
Schmooze
View pictures from Emmy For Your Consideration screenings, the Once Upon a Time farewell party, and more.
Click here to view more photos.
BC.com
CBS, Nielsen Aim to Insert Dynamic Ads in Live Broadcasts
Supremes Scrap Federal Sports Betting Ban
'Harvey Birdman' to Return in Special on Adult Swim
Buzz Meter
Click here to view this week's Buzz Meter.
Lead-In
Click here to view this week's Lead-In.
Platforms: Connections
The Bauminator Blog: YouTube TV Is Losing Money, But Is There a Path to Profit?
Click here to view this week's Platforms: Connections.
Who's Spending What Where
Click here to view this week's Who's Spending What Where.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.