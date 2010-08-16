2010 EMMYS EVENTS CALENDAR
Monday, Aug. 23
What: 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards credentials pick-up
Where: Credentials trailer located at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE
777 Chick Hearn Court
Los Angeles, CA 90015
When: Aug. 23-24: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Aug. 25-28: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
What: Press Preview Day - Red Carpet Rollout, featuring words from Emmy Awards ExecutiveProducer Don Mischer, host Jimmy Fallonand Television Academy President John Shaffner
Where: Nokia Theatre, L.A.Live
77Chick Hearn Ct
Los Angeles, CA
When: Media Check-in: 8:00am
Welcome & Remarks Followed by Red CarpetRollout: 8:45am
Interview & Broll Opportunities: 9:00- 10:30am
What: Press Preview Day - Governor’s Ball Preview
Where:Los Angeles ConventionCenter, West Hall
1201 S. Figueroa St,Los Angeles
When: DoorsOpen to Media: 9:30am - for broll only
PreviewBegins: 10:30am
Presentation: 11:00 -11:20am
InterviewOpportunities: 11:20 - 12:30pm
Thursday, Aug. 26
What: Debbie Durkin’s 4th Annual “Eco-Emmy’s” Celebrity Chateau
This daytime pre-Emmys event to benefit the American Red Cross and GreenWish.com will host a branded VIP “giving and gifting” and spa lounge where guests will be pampered
Where: Private estate (address available upon registration)
When: Noon - 6 p.m.
What: Broadcast of the 2010 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy - two-hour special
Where: E! Entertainment Television
When: Check local listings
Friday, Aug. 27
What: Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Performers Nominee Reception
Where: Spectra, Pacific Design Center
What: Entertainment Weekly and Women in Film 2010 Primetime Emmy Party presented by L’Oreal
Where: Sunset Marquis Hotel
Saturday, Aug. 28
What: 8th Annual BAFTA/LA TV Tea Party, hosted by BAFTA/LA Chairman Nigel Lythgoe in celebration of the 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards
Where: Hyatt Regency Century Plaza
2020 Avenue Of The Stars
Los Angeles, CA 90067
When: 1:45 p.m. - Press check-in
2:30 p.m. - Red Carpet Arrivals
What: Showtime Emmy Nominee Reception
Where: Skybar at Mondrian
8440 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069
When: 6:30 - 9p.m.
What:MPTF Evening Before party
When:8 p.m.
Where: Century Park, Century City
What: NBC Universal’s Emmy Party
When: 8:30 p.m.-midnight
Where: Spago
What: The Art of Elysium’s Second Annual Genesis Event
When: 9 p.m.
Where: Milk Studios, Hollywood
Sunday, Aug. 29
What: The 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards
Where: Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE
777 Chick Hearn Court
Los Angeles, CA 90015
When: 2:30pm - Red Carpet Arrivals
4:45 p.m. - Red Carpet Arrivals End - DOORS CLOSE
5:00 p.m. - Show Begins (LIVE EST/PST)
8:00 p.m. - Show Ends
What: Re-broadcast of the 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards
Where: NBC
When: 8-11 p.m. PT
What: Entertainment Tonight Emmy Awards Party
Where: Vibiana
210 South Main Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
When: 8p.m.
What: 2010 Twentieth Television / FOX / FX Emmy Awards Party
Where: Cicada
617 South Olive Street
Los Angeles, CA
When: 8p.m.
What:HBO Emmy Awards Party
Where: The Plaza at Pacific Design Center
8687 Melrose Avenue at San Vicente
West Hollywood, CA
When:8p.m.
