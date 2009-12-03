1986: ‘Dave’ Drops in on the New Bosses

NBCU employees looking to impress their new head honchos at Comcast may (or may not) want to check out this Late Night With David Letterman clip from 1986, after General Electric acquired NBC from the organization’s longtime parent, RCA. The premise is simple enough: Dave wants to ingratiate himself with his new bosses by delivering a fruit basket to the GE board of directors. But he gets a swift lesson in corporate bureaucracy.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_8xk360Kzcc[/embed]