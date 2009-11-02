140 Characters of Clarity: Industry Tweets That Caught Our Eye
By BC Tweet
Once again: little of what you read is true in terms of who breaks up. Please stop freaking about it. It makes me sad for you.
@shondarhimes (Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice creator/executive producer)Ambiguity in the fine print of #FCC proposed #NetNeutrality rule could undermine the open Internet: http://twurl.nl/xl1g36
@TimKarr (campaign director, Free Press)
Shot with Ed O’Neill and Chazz Palminteri. Oh yeah, also spent the morning with Julie Bowen in her underwear. Now that’s a great day.
@SteveLevitan (Modern Family co-creator/executive producer)
I’m so tired and unfunny in the writers room today I’m forced to adopt the persona of a ironically unfunny writer in order to save face
@mindykaling (actor/writer, The Office)
Candy corn is way better than regular corn. Tell the farmers. Spread the word.
@rainnwilson (actor/writer, The Office)
