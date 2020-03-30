What’s Premiering This Week (March 30-April 5)

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of March 30 to April 5 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

March 31 -- Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert (music documentary) -- YouTube

March 31 -- If Loving You Is Wrong (drama) -- OWN

March 31 -- The Scheme (sports documentary) -- HBO

April 1 -- The Challenge: Total Madness (reality series) -- MTV

April 1 -- How to Fix a Drug Scandal (documentary) -- Netflix

April 1 -- Nailed It! (reality competition) -- Netflix

April 2 -- Siren (returning series) -- Freeform

April 3 -- Dolphin Reef & Elephant (nature documentaries) -- Disney+

April 3 -- Future Man (returning series) -- Hulu

April 3 -- Home Before Dark (drama) -- Apple TV+ (RELATED: Series Review)

April 3 -- Into The Dark (Pooka 2: Pooka Lives (horror) -- Hulu

April 3 -- Tales From the Loop (drama) -- Prime Video

April 5 -- Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (documentary) -- HBO