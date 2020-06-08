What’s Premiering This Week (June 8-June 14)

New films from streaming services as well as an Oprah Winfrey special on race relations top the list of original series premiering this week on cable networks and streaming services.

Netflix on June 12 will premiere Da 5 Bloods, a Spike Lee-produced film focusing on five African-American veterans who return to Vietnam to search for the remains of their fallen squad leader.

Also on June 12 Disney Plus will premiere Artemis Fowl, a sci fi/fantasy film based on the 2001 novel of the same name by Eoin Colfer which follows a 12-year old genius in search of his missing father.

On June 9 OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here special will air over two nights across 18 Discovery US networks, and will feature Winfrey as she speaks directly with a large range of Black thought leaders, activists and artists about systematic racism and the current state of America, said network officials.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several other shows debuting the week of June 8 to June 14 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

June 11 -- The Bold Type -- (returning series) -- Freeform

June 12 -- Crossing Swords (animation) -- Hulu

June 12 -- F is for Family (returning series) -- Netflix

June 12 -- Into the Dark: Good Boy (horror) -- Hulu

June 12 -- Ringside (documentary) -- Showtime