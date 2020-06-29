What’s Premiering This Week (June 29-July 5)

Disney Plus’ premiere of the Hamilton film highlights a list of new and returning series scheduled to premiere during the July 4 holiday weekend.

Hamilton, which was slated to debut in theaters in fall 2021 but in May was moved up to launch on Disney Plus, was filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June 2016. The film stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, who earned a Tony Award for his starring role in the play as Alexander Hamilton.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several other shows debuting the week of June 29 to July 5 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

June 30 -- Dark Girls 2 (documentary) -- OWN

June 30 --Welcome to Chechnya (documentary) -- HBO

July 1 -- Unsolved Mysteries (reality) -- Netflix

July 2 -- The Family Business (drama) -- BET Plus

July 2 -- Metamorphosis (horror) -- Shudder

July 2 -- Warrior Nun (drama) -- Netflix

July 3 -- The Baby-Sitters Club (dramedy) -- Netflix

July 3 -- Hanna (returning series) -- Prime Video

July 5 -- Outcry (documentary) -- Showtime