What’s Premiering This Week (July 6-July 12)

Streaming services account for the lion’s share of this week's new show premieres as the TV industry continues its summer season.

HBO Max on July 9 will debut its documentary series Expecting Amy, which follows comedian Amy Schumer through her recent pregnancy, while Apple TV Plus on July 10 will debut the J.J. Abrams and Sara Bareilles-produced Little Voice (pictured), which follows the exploits of a 20-something performer seeking to find her true voice and the courage to use it, according to the service.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several other shows debuting the week of July 6 to July 12 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

July 8 -- Stateless (drama) -- Netflix

July 9 -- The Beach House (horror) -- Shudder

July 9 -- Close Enough (animation) -- HBO Max

July 10 -- Breathe: Into the Shadows (drama) -- Prime Video

July 10 -- Greatness Code (sports reality) -- Apple TV Plus

July 10 -- Greyhound (drama) -- Apple TV Plus

July 10 -- The Old Guard (action) -- Netflix

July 10 -- Palm Springs (movie) -- Hulu

July 12 -- P-Valley (drama) -- Starz