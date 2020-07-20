What's Premiering This Week (July 20-26)

A number of new and returning reality-themed series highlight this week's lineup of new and returning cable network and streaming service shows.

National Geographic this week fully dives into its eighth-annual SharkFest programming stunt that will run over the next five weeks, according to network officials.

Other reality-themed shows include the July 23 debut of TBS's The Lost Resort and the July 22 premiere of Netflix's Love on the Spectrum.

On the scripted front, HBO on July 24 will debut the fourth and final season of its drama anthology series Room 104.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several other shows debuting the week of July 20 to July 26 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

July 21 -- Street Food: Latin America (reality) -- Netflix

July 22 -- Corporate (comedy) -- Comedy Central

July 23 -- The Dog House (reality) -- HBO Max

July 23 -- Tig n’ seek (animation) -- HBO Max

July 24 -- Radioactive (drama) -- Prime Video

July 24 -- Raven About Bunk’d (special) -- Disney Channel

RELATED: Disney Channel Looks to Draw Tween Viewers With Series Crossover Special

July 25 -- Surviving Joe Exotic (reality) -- Animal Planet

July 26 -- Wynonna Earp (returning series) -- Syfy