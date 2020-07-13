What’s Premiering This Week (July 13-July 19)

Streaming service Peacock headlines this week’s new show debuts with the launch of several new original series.

The NBCUniversal-owned Peacock service, which debuts July 15 and will be offered in limited free-to-consumer AVOD and premium $5-a-month subscription iterations, will premiere with such original shows as Brave New World, a sci-fi thriller which follows the travails of a future Utopian society; The Capture (pictured), a conspiracy thriller that looks at a troubling world of fake news, and Intelligence, a comedy in which a maverick American NSA agent and a junior analyst team to thwart a workplace power struggle, said the company.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several other shows debuting the week of July 13 to July 19 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

July 13 -- The Nest (drama) -- Acorn TV

July 14 -- Showbiz Kids (documentary) -- HBO

July 16 -- Fatal Affair (drama) -- Netflix

July 16 -- The Secrets She Keeps (drama) -- Sundance Now

July 17 -- Absentia (returning series) -- Prime Video

July 17 -- Cursed (drama) -- Netflix

July 17 -- Into the Dark: The Current Occupant (horror) -- Hulu

July 17 -- The Sims Spark’d (reality) -- TBS

July 19 -- The Alienist: Angel of Darkness (returning series) -- TNT