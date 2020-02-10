What’s Premiering This Week (Feb. 10-Feb. 17)

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Feb. 3 to Feb. 9 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Feb. 11 -- Cherish The Day (drama) -- OWN

Feb. 13 -- Narcos: Mexico (drama) -- Netflix

Feb. 13 -- Stuck On You (drama) -- UMC

Feb. 14 -- High Fidelity (dramedy) -- Hulu

Feb. 14 -- Utopia Falls (drama/musical) -- Hulu

Feb. 14 -- Visible: Out on Television (documentary series) -- Apple TV+

Feb. 14 -- Zombies 2 (movie) -- Disney

Feb. 16 -- Outlander (drama) -- Starz

Feb. 16 -- War of the Worlds (drama) -- Epix

Feb. 16 -- Washington (documentary) -- History