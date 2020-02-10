What’s Premiering This Week (Feb. 10-Feb. 17)
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Feb. 3 to Feb. 9 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
Feb. 11 -- Cherish The Day (drama) -- OWN
Feb. 13 -- Narcos: Mexico (drama) -- Netflix
Feb. 13 -- Stuck On You (drama) -- UMC
Feb. 14 -- High Fidelity (dramedy) -- Hulu
Feb. 14 -- Utopia Falls (drama/musical) -- Hulu
Feb. 14 -- Visible: Out on Television (documentary series) -- Apple TV+
Feb. 14 -- Zombies 2 (movie) -- Disney
Feb. 16 -- Outlander (drama) -- Starz
Feb. 16 -- War of the Worlds (drama) -- Epix
Feb. 16 -- Washington (documentary) -- History
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.