WE tv to Premiere 'Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka' in March

WE tv in March will follow the lives of hip hop stars Waka Flocka and his wife Tammy Rivera in a new reality series Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka.

The six-art series, debuting March 12, follows Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy as they navigate their renewed commitment to their relationship after their emotional roller-coaster on WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, according to network officials.

The series will chronicle the couple's challenges of married life, from home renovation, juggling Tammy’s music career and parenting their teenage daughter Charlie, said WE tv.