TNT Moves Up Debut Date of ‘The Alienist: Angel Of Darkness’

TNT is moving up the premiere of its thriller series The Alienist: Angel of Darkness by a week to July 19.

The series, which was initially scheduled to launch on July 26, will roll out over four weeks with two episodes airing every Sunday through Aug. 9, according to the network.

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, a followup to The Alienist series which debuted in 2018, stars Daniel Brühl, Dakota Fanning, Luke Evans, Douglas Smith, Matthew Shear, Robert Ray Wisdom, Ted Levine, Melanie Field and Rosy McEwen.