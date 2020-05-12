Showtime to Debut 'The Good Lord Bird' in August
Showtime will debut its new limited drama series The Good Lord Bird in August, the network said Tuesday.
The series, based on the novel by James McBride, premieres Aug. 9 and follows a fictional enslaved boy who becomes a member an abolitionist soldier outfit and eventually finds himself participating in the famous 1859 raid on the U.S. Armory at Hapers Ferry. The seven-part original series weaves a humorous, dramatic and historical tapestry of Antebellum America, spotlighting the complicated and ever-changing racial, religious and gender roles that make up the American identity, said network officials.
The Good Lord Bird stars Ethan Hawke, Joshua Caleb Johnson, Ellar Coltrane, Hubert Point-Du Jour and Beau Knapp.
