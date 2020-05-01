New Season of AMC's 'NOS4A2' Debuts in June

AMC will bring back its horror-themed series NOS4A2 for a second season on June 21, network executives said Friday.

The sophomore campaign of the series -- based on Joe Hill's best-selling novel of the same name -- picks up eight years after the events of season one in which a gifted girl with the ability to find lost things is pitted against an evil and immortal being who feeds off the souls of children, according to the network.

NOS4A2 stars Ashleigh Cummings and Zachary Quinto, and is executive produced y Jami O'Brien and Joe Hill.