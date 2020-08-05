HBO Max Sets September Premiere Date for 'Raised by Wolves' Series

HBO Max Wednesday launched a new trailer for its upcoming fantasy-themed series Raised by Wolves.

The Ridley Scott-produced series, which premieres on the streaming service Sept. 3, follows two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet, said company officials. The series stars Amanda Collin, Abubakar Salim, Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar and Jordan Loughran.

The series is produced by Scott's Scott Free Productions, with Scott, writer and creator Aaron Guzikowski, David W. Zucker (The Man in the High Castle), Jordan Sheehan (The Terror), Adam Kolbrenner (Prisoners) and Mark Huffam (The Martian) serving as executive producers.