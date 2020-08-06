HBO Max Serves Up Selena Gomez Cooking Series

HBO Max will follow actress/singer Selena Gomez into the kitchen as part of a new original series, Selena + Chef, debuting on the streaming service Aug. 10.

The 10-episode series follows Gomez as she's joined remotely by a different chef to tackle cuisines of all varieties, said the streaming service. Each episode will highlight a food-related charity as the series embraces both the struggle and the joy of learning to cook, according to HBO Max

Selena + Chef is executive produced by Gomez for July Moon Productions, along with executive producers Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, and Leah Hariton on behalf of Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC).