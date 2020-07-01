Fuse Media to Team with Stacey Abrams for Climate Change Interstitials

Fuse Media has teamed with politician/activist Stacey Abrams and advocacy group Climate Power 2020 to develop cross-platform interstitials revolving around the issue of climate change, the network said Wednesday.

Starting July 5, a series of 30-second vignettes featuring Abrams will air on the Fuse and FM (Fuse Music) linear channels, on Fuse.tv and across the Fuse Media social accounts, and will detail the impact of climate change on communities of color, said the network. The vignettes will also encourage people to vote for politicians that include environmental responsibility as part of their platform,.

Additional vignettes featuring Abrams are being produced to run in August and will focus on voter participation in November.

"Environmental justice is an issue that is incredibly important, especially for our young, multicultural audience - with climate change disproportionately affecting people of color. Climate Power 2020's mission aligns with our commitment to use Be Change campaigns to educate, inform and empower," said Fuse Media CEO Miguel (Mike) Roggero in a statement. "As we have since the company was formed, we will continue to use our platform to encourage our viewers to hold politicians accountable and drive real change."