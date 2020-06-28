Disney Plus Previews Beyoncé's 'Black is King' Visual Album; Offers 'Hamilton' Video Teaser

Disney Plus Sunday offered a first look at music star Beyoncé's new Black is King visual music album as well as a new sneak peek video of its upcoming Hamilton premiere.

Black is King, which premieres July 31 on the streaming service. reimagines the lessons of The Lion King as it portrays families throughout time in a tale about a young king’s transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity, said Disney Plus officials. The production is based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift.

Hamilton, based on the Tony-winning Broadway play, will debut on Disney Plus this Friday (July 3), said service officials.