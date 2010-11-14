WE TV Analysis - November 2010

NOVEMBER 2010 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

* Bold denotes programming change

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

This most female of networks runs a structurally very predictable and stable schedule. Most nights if you like what's on at 8pm, you'll like the whole evening, for they stack as heavily as virtually any network out there. Often, the same series title will run for an entire evening. The range of programming is very wide, with original series related to weddings taking up a lot of real estate (MY FAIR WEDDING, BRIDEZILLAS, AMAZING WEDDING CAKES). Off-network newsmagazine reversions are a popular staple, and THE LOCATOR, an original production aimed at finding and re-uniting family members lost to one another, remains a fairly strong performer. We'd be remiss if we didn't mention GOLDEN GIRLS. This sitcom antique, with its famous blue-haired ensemble cast, often gets more telecasts than any other title, and it has for years. Sound crazy? Watch the network. It works.

NOVEMBER 2010 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / November 2010 vs. November 2009 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

WEtv reaped a huge ratings increase from GOLDEN GIRLS compared to last year. Mondays had large double-digit growth in the key female and adult demos for WEtv.

Saturday night's dynamic duo of DOWNSIZED and THE LOCATOR made a powerful 1-2 punch that also provided healthy growth in the key demos compared to last year. Although that same combintion on Thursday nights showed annual declines in the very same demo categories. BRAVO MOVIES on Friday nights had mixed results but finished down from last year in the key female demographic.

Most notable of all is WEtv's wedding themed Sunday night stack which showed the largest declines from last year this month. Is it oversaturation in the genre or just series fatigue on Wetv's core franchises?

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW:

Known in development circles for smart, approachable executives, WEtv strikes us as especially approachable at the moment. They have relatively few titles that are used heavily in a very predictable, user-friendly schedule. Strong performers at the moment include THE LOCATOR, BRIDEZILLAS and MY FAIR WEDDING. Don't even think about men when pondering what to pitch these folks. They view in such small numbers that they're often barely measurable. Watching this network is especially important in understanding it because there's a mix of old off-network acquisitions with original productions. Ancient GOLDEN GIRLS sitcom episodes and reversions of old 20/20 and 48 HOURS segments coexist with some very smart original productions. It's impossible to understand how this works without watching. And following the netowork here each month. Come in with a new, affordable twist, and these folks will listen.