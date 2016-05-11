Univision to Emphasize Community in Rebrand

In an effort to highlight its connections with local communities, Univision Wednesday announced that all its local TV news operations will rebrand under the tagline “Tu Gente. Tu Voz,” or “Your people. Your voice,” in English.

Under the campaign, each of the group’s O&Os will promote their common purpose of being “a champion and a voice for Hispanic America and to deliver the news and stories that matter most to them,” according to the announcement.

Related: Univision Launches L.A. Production Operation

“The campaign shows our local news anchors for who they truly are—renowned, award-winning journalists who not only report the news but who are also part of the communities they report on,” Jessica Rodriguez, Univision Communications’ chief marketing office, said in a statement. “They work hard every day, putting the world and our neighborhoods into context with heart and purpose in order to be a voice for the millions of Hispanics in this country.”

The multiplatform campaign includes new branding spots, print and out of home displays, the company said. The campaign will roll-out across Univision TV stations over the next several months starting in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Phoenix.

Related: Univision Signs New Nielsen Ratings Deal