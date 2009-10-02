Travel Channel Strategic Opportunities - October 2009

PROJECTS IN DEVELOPMENT/PRODUCTION:

AMERICA'S WORST DRIVER (REALITY/COMPETITION)

Based on the UK format, a competition based elimination series about finding the country's worst driver.

Premiere Date: March 14, 2010. Produced by A Smith & Co. Productions/Mentorn.

FOOD WARS (FOOD)

Camille Ford hosts a weekly competition to determine a local destination's best iconic food. Chicken wings in Buffalo, Italian Beef in Chicago, Cheesesteak in Philly.

Premiere Date: March 9, 2010. Produced by Sharp Entertainment

MICHAEL PALIN'S HEMINGWAY ADVENTURE (TRAVEL/BIOGRAPHY)

Following through Cuba, Spain, Kenya and other locales in Ernest Hemingway's past, Palin tries to understand the complicated author's life.

Premiere Date: We showed it as February 2007, but there's still no sign of it, at least in prime time.

THROWDOWN FISHING

Viewers will be taken to the most beautiful fishing destinations along with host Matty Tambor.

Premiere Date: TBA.

UNUSUAL TRAVEL PLAZAS (TRAVEL)

All we know is that the citizens of Lexington, Kentucky will be happy to see their famous 55-acre LEE HI Travel Plaza on said one-off (or series?) this summer. (Source: Lexington News Leader).

Premiere Date: TBA.

WORLDWIDE TRIBE (TRAVEL)

Gives viewers an in depth look into the world of tattooing through the eyes of tattoo artists Chris Nunes, Ami James and apprentice Yoji Harada.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Alchemy Reality and Love Hate Productions.