Travel Channel Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

The schedule is built around a handful of key series at 9pm or 10pm, complemented by repeats of the same on the same night. Mondays in September was NO RESERVATIONS night. Tuesdays was museum night, with MYSTERIES AT THE MUSEUM highlighted in stacked episodes. Wednesday is food/travel night, with MAN VS FOOD, TOY HUNTER, and FOOD PARADISES. Thursdays in September featured freshman series TOY HUNTER and TRIP FLIP paired with other Travel favorites. Fridays and Saturdays were paranormal-themed, with a lineup of GHOST ADVENTURES and DEAD FILES, while Sundays closed out the week with a variety of programs.

SEPTEMBER 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live + SD Primetime Ratings Comparison / September 2012 vs September 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

After a rough summer, the loss of Anthony Bourdain, and some unsuccessful programming choices, September seemed to start to take a turn for the better for Travel. The network is up 8% in overall viewers compared to September in 2011, and saw increases in the key younger demographics as well. Many of the nights individually are seeing year-to-year growth as some of Travel's new series begin to catch on - good news for the network which has been trying to find their stride during 2012.

Monday nights in September were all about NO RESERVATIONS - stacked episodes in the 8pm, 9pm, and 10pm slots throughout the month. The night was up 4% in overall viewers compared to last year, and slightly more among the younger demos.

Tuesdays in September also saw solid year-to-year growth. The night was up 27% in overall viewers compared to last year. MYSTERIES AT THE MUSEUM continues to deliver for the network and gain steam; numbers grew throughout the month.

Travel Channel heavy-hitters lead the charge on Wednesday night, but unfortunately, a tired lineup of shows contributed to a 21% loss of viewers compared to last year. MAN VS FOOD struggled to hit average in the 8pm and 8:30pm slots and the show itself is down, on average, 13% in overall viewers compared to last year. Newcomer TOY HUNTER struggled to hit average, but gained momentum throughout the month.

Thursdays were down 5% compared to September 2011. A lineup of TOY HUNTER and TRIP FLIP was replaced halfway through the month with BIZARRE FOODS, NO RESERVATIONS, and MYSTERIES AT THE MUSEUM, though both lineups struggled to hit network averages.

Friday's 23% year-to-year growth was fueled by the paranormal-themed GHOST ADVENTURES and DEAD FILES. The night continues to be, by far, the strongest of the week for Travel Channel. GHOST ADVENTURES and DEAD FILES nearly double average.

Saturdays in September featured a lineup of stacked episodes of more GHOST ADVENTURES, contributing to the gains in year-to-year numbers among the key younger demographics. GHOST ADVENTURES is up 15% overall compared to last year.

Sundays in September saw a significant gain of 25% in year-to-year viewers. The lineup was comprised of a variety of programming; top performing for the month was EXTREME RVs.