NBC Sports Puts Track Package Over-the-Top

NBC Sports is adding a package of track and field events to its NBC Sports Gold direct-to-consumer subscription over-the-top streaming product.

Subscribers will get access to more than 25 major track and field events from April through December, including uninterrupted access to the Boston Marathon, the Nike Prefontaine Classic, the USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships and the IAFF World Track & Field Championships from London.

The Track & Field Pass costs $69.99.



Related: NBC Olympic Sales Pacing Ahead of Sochi

NBC Sports Gold already offers a cycling package for $19.99 and a Rugby package for $29.99.

The track package will provide more exposure to athletes who might participate in future Olympics, which will be televised by NBC Sports. NBC Sports will also be launching an Olympic Channel during the second half of the year.

"From sprints to marathons, high jumps to hammer throws, track and field fans are among the most passionate in sports, and we're excited to offer a fantastic collection of the most compelling events in the sport on NBC Sports Gold," said Portia Archer, VP, Direct-to-Consumer Services, NBC Sports Group.



Related: NBC to Broadcast Olympics Live Across All Time Zones

NBC Sports Gold is available on Apple iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and online at NBCSportsGold.com. NBC Sports Gold is powered by Playmaker Media, NBC Sports Digital's technology service.

"Having the streaming services provided by NBC Sports Gold expands the broad reach of Team USATF athletes and our sport even further," said USATF CEO Max Siegel, who last year entered into an eight-year media partnership with NBC. "We are pleased that fans can view the best that the sport has to offer on the devices that are most convenient to them."