International Broadcasters to Create Local Versions of CBS Programs

CBS International has licensed the formats of several popular shows, which will be remade in a number of other countries.

The shows include Wheel of Fortune, The Good Wife (pictured), Carpool Karaoke, The Insider and The Doctors.

Wheel of Fortune has been licensed to EAP Broadcasting Company in Sri Lanka and Kurdmax TV in Iraqi Kurdistan. It is the first time a game show format has been purchased by an Iraqi Kurdistani broadcaster.

Poland’s largest linear channel and Discovery Network in Finland have also acquired the format rights for Wheel.

Drama series The Good Wife has been acquired as a scripted format by Tokyo Broadcasting Systems. Production is scheduled to begin in the Fall of 2018 and the series will premiere in January 2019.

Carpool Karaoke will have a local production rolled out across the Middle East. M for Media FZ will be producing the series for Dubai TV and digital platform, Awaan.ae.



The Charisma Group in the Middle East has acquired the format rights to entertainment newsmagazine The Insider. The series will be broadcast across Arabic speaking territories on DUBAI TV and will covers the day’s entertainment breaking news, as well as the latest in fashion, music, television, film and world events.

The format for popular medical talk show The Doctors has been licensed for the first time to GMG Production in Moldova for broadcast on Canal 2 and will also premiere on Astro TV in Malaysia.

CBS continues to supply broadcasters across the globe with engaging and exciting formats,” said Paul Gilbert, senior VP, International Formats, CBS Studios International. “These new series are terrific examples of how formats can be adapted and re-imagined for any international audiences.”