Bravo Performance/Schedule Analysis - January 2009

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of February 21, 2009)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Adults 18-49 & 25-54. Bravo decided to shift their sales focus late last year from adults 25-54 to adults 18-49.



JANUARY 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

LAW & ORDER: CI, TOP CHEF, REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

With an increase in original programming hours, the cabler has had huge programming success. With docudramas on Tuesdays and competition reality fare on Wednesdays. Bravo continues to thrive and attract new viewers. There seem to be five specific genres that stand out with each series they greenlight: fashion, food, design, beauty and pop culture.

Another strategy that Bravo does is "marathoning" (repeat airings). Repeats of original programs, reruns of network series, reality shows and movies. This model has allowed them to draw in more viewers without producing a lot of new programming.

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

DECEMBER 2008 - JANUARY 2009:

None announced.

FEBRUARY AND BEYOND:

PREMIERES:

**February 12th - THE MILLIONAIRE MATCHMAKER (season #2) at 10pm

**February 17th - THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY at 11pm (series moves to normal Tuesday night 10pm timeslot on February 24th)

**March 4th - MAKE ME A SUPERMODEL (season #2) at 10pm

FINALES:

**February 17th - THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

As compared to one year ago last January 2008, Bravo was down overall in key demos. However, Monday night specifically were up +11% in overall delivery. The Bravo MOVIE was up +17% share and +11% in delivery as compared to one year ago.

JANUARY 2009 MONTHLY PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

The overall primetime average for ratings, share and demo delivery were down this month compared to last month. Overall share and delivery was down -13% and -11%, respectively. However, Thursday nights in particular did show some substantial growth. Overall delivery was up +10%. Women 18-49 was up +13% share and +33% in delivery this month.

Monday and Friday nights the Bravo MOVIE, which was down -7% this month. To their credit, contemporary titiles did air but have been diluted because of the repetitious scheduling. Tuesday nights were stacked with the already ever popular THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY - a signature original show which started its new season premiere late last month. Even though the overall demos were down this month, it still continues to generate momentum and remains one of the highest rated shows on the channel.

Wednesday nights was all about TOP CHEF.CHEF now in its fifth season on the channel was also down in key demos, but none-the-less still serves up the competition weekly! Thursday nights gave way to more episodes of TOP CHEF and REAL HOUSEWIVES and was up with Women 18-49 demos. These two shows continue to be staples on the Channel showing no real signs of erosion even in the later seasons.

Saturday was a mixed bag of repeat originals, and MOVIES. In addition, on January 17th the network televised the 2009 Golden Globes awards. This is the first time the network aired this televised special and it looks like it just may be a keeper. The show was able to retain its lead-in numbers, and core demo concentration. And rounding out the month on Sunday nights was off-net favorite LAW & ORDER: CRIMINAL INTENT. LAW & ORDER was down this month in key demos overall, but remains a staple on the Channel.

It wasn't a stellar month for ratings. There were no new network series premieres or finales, and a lot of repeats which probably contributed to the lackluster ratings. However, Bravo's explosive growth the past year (2008) no doubt has been fueled by their award-winning unscripted originals.They have had almost a 50% increase in programming hours, and have been able to broaden their audience while remaining true to their core demographics. We will look forward to February with some new premieres!

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

None announced

PROGRAM RENEWALS:

KATHY GRIFFIN: MY LIFE ON THE D-LIST (season #5) (airdate tbd - but histiorically rolls out in summer)

FLIPPING OUT (season #3)

MILLION DOLLAR LISTING (season #3)

THE RACHEL ZOE PROJECT (season #2)

TABITHA'S TAKEOVER SALON (season #2)

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA (season #2)

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.



ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

MAKE ME A SUPERMODEL, TOP DESIGN, FLIPPING OUT, DATE MY EX, FIRST CLASS ALL THE WAY, KATHY GRIFFIN: MY LIFE ON THE D-LIST, MILLION DOLLAR LISTING, MILLIONAIRE MATCHMAKER, PROJECT RUNWAY, SHEAR GENIUS, STEP IT UP & DANCE, TABITHA'S SALON TAKEOVER, THE RACHEL ZOE PROJECT, TIM GUNN'S GUIDE TO STYLE